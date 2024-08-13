M&G Plc Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&G Plc raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after buying an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,710,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.