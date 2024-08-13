M&G Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned about 0.29% of Graco worth $38,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

GGG traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.22. 475,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,450. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

