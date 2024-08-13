M&G Plc Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&G Plc grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $59,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

