M&G Plc Acquires 110,050 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,050 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0 %

CVS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,800,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

