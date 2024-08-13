MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 215.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 544,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 371,753 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 141,741 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

MFM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 142,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.