Metahero Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $759,031.46 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

