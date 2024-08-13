Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. 5,922,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,666,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $288.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Read Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.