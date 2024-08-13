Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

MERC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

