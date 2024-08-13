Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Takes Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Stock Performance

DocGo stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 395,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

About DocGo

Free Report

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

