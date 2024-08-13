Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,350 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 3.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

PNC stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.02. 1,767,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,671. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,669 shares in the company, valued at $97,281,665.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,281,665.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

