Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 24,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,310,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769,449. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

