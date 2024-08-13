Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,329. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.09.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

