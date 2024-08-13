Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 251.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $171.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,545. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $184.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

