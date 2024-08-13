Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.9% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

