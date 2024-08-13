Martin Brand Sells 11,561 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($126.74), for a total transaction of £1,147,544.86 ($1,465,200.28).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($124.14), for a total transaction of £1,166,760 ($1,489,734.42).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($122.33), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,409,127.25).
  • On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($120.94), for a total transaction of £1,247,178.24 ($1,592,413.48).
  • On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($120.52), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,266,594.52).
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($120.40), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,223,726.76).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($120.58), for a total transaction of £5,429,166.72 ($6,932,031.05).
  • On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($120.21), for a total transaction of £1,356,136.60 ($1,731,532.94).
  • On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($120.56), for a total transaction of £2,552,550.28 ($3,259,129.57).
  • On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($120.45), for a total transaction of £14,582,888.52 ($18,619,622.73).
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($117.90), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($7,881,912.26).

Shares of LON LSEG traded up GBX 34 ($0.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9,972 ($127.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,468.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,255.39. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7,936 ($101.33) and a one year high of £110.80 ($141.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,314.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 41 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,455.88%.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($140.45) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.58).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

