Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65.
