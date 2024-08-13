Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.26

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.26 and last traded at $207.42, with a volume of 51485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 204.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,002,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 535.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

