LVW Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

FAST traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. 224,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

