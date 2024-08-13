LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 217,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,950. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

