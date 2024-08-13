LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. 1,053,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,485. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

