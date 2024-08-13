LVW Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,214,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.8 %

BJ traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,343. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

