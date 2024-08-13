LVW Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,747,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after purchasing an additional 353,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 62,427 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 216,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

