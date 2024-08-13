LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.37. 630,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,503. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.73. The company has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,712 shares of company stock worth $13,173,269. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

