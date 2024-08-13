LVW Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chemed by 422.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chemed by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Chemed by 18.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $576.77. 9,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.94 and its 200-day moving average is $581.90. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,473. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

