LVW Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded up $14.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $771.60. 143,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $803.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $729.59. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

