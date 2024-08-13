LVW Advisors LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 558,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

