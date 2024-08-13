LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,879. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.