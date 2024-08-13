Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

LUCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 159,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.72.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.