LSB Industries’ (LXU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.69.

LSB Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,461,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

