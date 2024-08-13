Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $236.04. 1,780,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.