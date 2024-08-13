Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.12. 446,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,715. The company has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

