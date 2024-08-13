LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 268,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

