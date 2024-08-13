Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,391 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.85% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 1,088,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $400.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

