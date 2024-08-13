Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,838,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 876,653 shares.The stock last traded at $13.18 and had previously closed at $12.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $120,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

