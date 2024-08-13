Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAAX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 159,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 359,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

