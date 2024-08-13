Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.36. 2,658,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,132. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

