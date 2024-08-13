Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $2,712.76 on Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,712.76 or 0.04444053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $26.63 billion and $56.53 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,818,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,818,186.79976846. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,655.25799244 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $62,115,501.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

