LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $577.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 230.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.