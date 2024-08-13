Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) versus Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Copart 33.33% 20.80% 18.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.03 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.24 Copart $4.17 billion 11.61 $1.24 billion $1.42 35.39

This table compares Lazydays and Copart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lazydays and Copart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Copart 0 2 2 0 2.50

Copart has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Copart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copart is more favorable than Lazydays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Copart shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Copart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copart beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.