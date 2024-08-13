Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of KYTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,178. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KYTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

