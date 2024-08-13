KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 18.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 5,117,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,361. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at KULR Technology Group

In other KULR Technology Group news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 150,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $46,551.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 349,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,448.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

