Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

