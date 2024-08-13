Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $3.64.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
