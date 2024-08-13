Komodo Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,288,919 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

