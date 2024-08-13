Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $33.63 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,285,148 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

