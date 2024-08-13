Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Shares Gap Down to $29.31

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $27.32. Kodiak Gas Services shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 214,956 shares trading hands.

KGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 189.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

