Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGSPF remained flat at $96.75 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39.
About Kingspan Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.