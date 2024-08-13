Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPF remained flat at $96.75 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

