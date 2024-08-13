Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Ventum Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Ventum Financial from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.93.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.10. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

