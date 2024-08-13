KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after buying an additional 2,213,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after buying an additional 300,339 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,532,000 after buying an additional 1,137,374 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

