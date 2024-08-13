KeyCorp Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $8.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.74.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $725.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,741 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bumble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

