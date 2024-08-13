Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 586.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

